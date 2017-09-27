Lexicon Pharma launches early-stage study of neuropathic pain candidate LX9211; shares ahead 3% premarket

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) perks up 3% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that dosing has begun in a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing small molecule LX9211, a candidate for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

The single ascending dose study will assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of LX9211 across nine oral escalating doses (5 mg to 300 mg) in healthy volunteers.

Lexicon acquired the exclusive rights to the candidate from development partner Bristol-Myers Squibb in November 2016. BMY will earn development-, regulatory- and sales-based milestones in addition to royalties on net sales.

Previously: Lexicon Pharma nabs rights to neuropathic pain candidate jointly developed with Bristol-Myers Squibb (Nov. 7, 2016)