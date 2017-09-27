Reuters: U.S. scientists to skip Monsanto summit on dicamba weed killer

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) is having trouble convincing weed scientists to attend a summit this week, Reuters reports, threatening the company's efforts to convince regulators that its controversial dicamba herbicide is safe to use.

The company plans to present data at the summit that it says show user error was behind the damage to crops from dicamba this summer, contrary to academics’ findings that dicamba products can vaporize and move off target under certain conditions.

To prevent damage next year, EPA and state agencies are considering new rules for dicamba usage, decisions to be based partly on advice from university weed scientists invited to the meeting.