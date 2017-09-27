OncoCyte successfully completes CLIA lab validation study of DetermaVu; clinical validation study initiated

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEMKT:OCX) announces that its CLIA laboratory has successfully completed a validation study of DetermaVu, its diagnostic test for lung cancer. Approximately 120 samples were assayed, previously tested in its 299-patient study presented at the American Thoracic Society conference in May, with the goal of demonstrating that the Company's new clinical laboratory provides the same results on as those obtained in its R&D lab. The results met all performance criteria.

The Clinical Validation Study is expected to be completed in Q4. In this study, ~300 new blinded blood samples will be assayed in the CLIA lab using DetermaVu. The performance will be assessed against the clinical diagnosis of the patients. If the study is successful and the results meet commercial requirements, OncoCyte will commence the commercial launch of DetermaVu.