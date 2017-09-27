Analysts raise Micron Technology price targets after earnings

Analysts adjust price targets after Micron Technology’s (NASDAQ:MU) Q4 beats yesterday.

Wells Fargo raises its Micron price target by $5 to $45 and maintains an Outperform rating.

Analyst David Wong introduces an FY19 GAAP EPS estimate of $5.60. The figure is below the FY18 estimate but Wong says that if the “positive memory pricing environment continues” the firm could raise that FY19 estimate

Baird raises its price target from $48 to $52 and maintains an Outperform rating.

Analyst Tristan Gerra believes in the supply-demand trends for Micron in FY18 are sustainable especially for DRAM.

Finally Susquehanna raises its Micron price target by $4 to $54 and maintains a Positive rating.

Micron shares are up 5.53% premarket.

Update: Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Anand Srinivasan calls the demand for memory a "utopia" scenario particularly in DRAM, which could drive Micron's sales and margins through next year.