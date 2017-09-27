Cabela's officially swallowed up by Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops completed its acquisition of Cabela’s (NYSE:CAB) in a deal valued at $5.0B.

The combined company will now offer expanded product line and geographic footprint in what could lead to some ripple effects across the sporting good industry.

In connection with the transaction, Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), completed its acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Cabela's subsidairy World’s Foremost Bank for approximately $1.2B.

Related stocks: DKS, BGFV, HIBB, DKS.

Source: Press Release