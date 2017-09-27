Therapix's low-dose THC drug candidate reverses age-related cognitive impairment in animal study; shares ahead 11% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ:TRPX) is up 11% premarket on modestly higher volume in response to its announcement of positive preclinical results on Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) candidate THX-ULD01, its ultra-low dose tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) drug.

In a study conducted in Israel, old mice treated with THX-ULD01 showed significant reversals in age-related cognitive impairment. The benefit from one injection of 0.002 mg/kg of THC lasted for at least seven weeks.

The company is developing the drug for sublingual or nasal administration.

The data will be presented at the International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines 9th Conference on Cannabinoids in Medicine in Cologne, Germany later this week.