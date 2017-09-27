Immune Pharma's bertilimumab shows treatment effect in mid-stage bullous pemphigoid study; shares up 53% premarket

Nano cap Immune Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMNP) is up 53% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results from is open-label Phase 2 clinical trial assessing bertilimumab in patients with moderate-to-severe bullous pemphigoid, a rare autoimmune skin disorder characterized by large fluid-filled blisters.

Results from three new patients confirm the findings from the first three reported in February. All six participants experienced an 85% decline from baseline in symptoms as measured by a scale called BPDAI Total Activity Score on day 84 (one subject was assessed on day 56). The mean decline was 72% by day 42 (p=0.0145). Four of the six experienced reductions greater than 90%.

Enrollment is ongoing with a target of 12 - 15. A larger study will be initiated afterward.

Bertilimumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to pro-inflammatory protein called eotaxin-1. It is also being developed for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's and colitis) and atopic dermatitis.