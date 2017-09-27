Treasurys tumble, 10-year yield tops 2.30%

The 10-year yield continues its big September rise, up another seven basis points today to 2.31% - its highest level in about two months. TLT -1.3% , TBT +2.6%

Adding to the excuses to sell was a far stronger-than-expected durable goods report (though it was August data).

Short-term interest rate futures are now pricing in a 100% chance of a Fed rate hike prior to year-end - odds were less than 50% just a couple of weeks ago.

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, UBT, TLO, DLBS, VUSTX, TYBS, DLBL