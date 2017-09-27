Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

IMNP +52% on positive result of open-label phase 2 study of bertilimumab.

MARK +42% .

AZRX +27% on positive result from ongoing Phase IIa trial of MS1819-SD.

GNCA +10% .

CLSN +9% on update on ThermoDox in the phase III optima study of Primary liver cancer.

TEUM +9% .

TRPX +8% on announcement of positive preclinical results on Mild Cognitive Impairment candidate THX-ULD01, its ultra-low dose tetrahydrocannabinol drug.

CASC +7% on announcement that the FDA has granted Orphan Drug status for Phase 2-stage tucatinib.

TWLO +7% on positive analyst action.

CDNA +7% on positive analyst action.

CEMP +6% .

MU +6% on Q4 earning result.