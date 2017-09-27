Wabash National Corporation completes acquisition of Supreme Industries

Wabash National Corporation (WNC +1% ) completed the acquisition of Supreme Industries (STS), following a cash tender offer by a subsidiary of Wabash National for all outstanding shares of Supreme’s Class A and Class B common stock.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive in first full calendar year

“We are excited to add the Supreme business to our company in order to leverage the urbanization and ecommerce trends which are fueling a consumer preference for home delivery,” said Chief Executive Officer Dick Giromini. “This acquisition is the continuation of our growth and diversification strategy into the rapidly growing final mile space. Wabash intends to be at the forefront of the final mile evolution in the transportation market, and the addition of Supreme to our portfolio advances that strategy. I welcome the Supreme associates to the Wabash team.”

The acquisition also accelerates Wabash National’s organic growth in the approximately $2.0B final mile equipment segment

Supreme Industries became a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Wabash National and Supreme’s shares will cease to be traded on the NYSE American.

