Delphi announces post-spinoff business names

Delphi Automotive (DLPH -0.5% ) takes care of some housekeeping by announcing the two names that will be used after the business splits.

Aptiv will comprise the electronics & safety and electrical/electronic architecture businesses. The Aptiv focus will be on accelerating the commercialization of active safety, autonomous driving, enhanced user experiences and connected services.

The powertrain business will continue to carry the Delphi Technologies

Following completion of the spin-of next year, Aptiv will begin trading under the APTV ticker symbol APTV and Delphi Technologies will trade under the DLPH ticker symbol.

