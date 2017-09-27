Stocks open with solid gains as financials, techs surge

Stocks open higher as investors await details of the new Republican tax reform proposal; S&P +0.3% , Dow +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.7% .

The framework of the tax reform plan, which Pres. Trump is expected to unveil this afternoon, is expected to include a cut in the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%, a doubling of the standard deduction, and only three individual tax brackets instead of the current seven.

Financials ( +1.2% ) are off to a strong start, as the SPDR ETF hits a YTD high, with techs ( +1% ) not far behind.

European markets are higher, with Germany's DAX +0.6% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% and France's CAC +0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

In corporate news, Micron +7.3% after beating both top and bottom line estimates and issuing upbeat guidance, but Nike -4.2% after edging earnings expectations while issuing a disappointing gross margin outlook for the current quarter.

U.S. Treasury prices are under pressure following a strong durable goods report, as the 10-year yield has jumped 7 bps to 2.30% while the two-year yield is 3 bps higher at 1.47%; the U.S. dollar has seen a pick up in demand amid the spike in rates.

U.S. crude oil +0.6% at $52.21/bbl.

Still ahead: pending home sales, EIA petroleum inventories