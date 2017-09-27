AzurRx Bio's MS1819-SD shows treatment effect in mid-stage pancreatitis study; shares up

Thinly traded nano cap AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) is up 9% on a 6x spike in volume, albeit on turnover of only 226K shares, in response to its announcement of positive results from an Australia-based Phase 2a clinical trial assessing MS1819-SD in pancreatitis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

Both clinical activity and dose response were observed. The highest dose cohort experienced a 21% improvement in coefficient of fat absorption (CFA) in evaluable patients. The maximum response was 57%. Favorable trends were observed on other endpoints.

No significant safety signals were observed.

MS1819 is a recombinant lipase derived from the yeast Yarrowia Lipolytica.

The company is developing the product with Laboratoires Mayoly Spindler under which AzurRx owns exclusive rights for North America.