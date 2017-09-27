Alibaba pushes into gaming with new unit, Ejoy purchase

Alibaba (BABA +2.4% ) is pushing hard into the lucrative gaming sector, buying online game company Ejoy and setting up a business unit to expand into games.

The move comes via its Digital Media and Entertainment Group, which will have a pair of departments: online platform, and interactive entertainment.

China's online gaming industry was worth 78.32B yuan (about $11.8B) as of last year, and total revenues are expected to grow nearly 89% this year. It's catering to a universe of 523M active users, IIMedia Research says.