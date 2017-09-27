Worthington -6% on earnings miss; automotive sees some softening

Worthington Industries (WOR -6.3% ) is sharply lower in early trading after missing expectations for FQ1 earnings and revenues.

WOR says the quarter saw increases in heavy truck and agriculture volumes but "some softening" in its automotive business, while its cylinders business enjoyed increased demand for oil and gas equipment.

FQ1 gross margin fell $14.5M Y/Y to $132.8M as contributions from the Amtrol acquidition were more than offset by lower spreads in steel processing, down $23.4M from the year-ago quarter when rising steel prices led to significant inventory holding gains.

Total debt was $780M at the end of FQ1, up $202M from the end of the prior quarter, due to the issuance of notes and the Amtrol acquisition.