Qualcomm, Benchmark announce biometric patches for 2018

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announces developing reference designs for cost-effective, connected, medical-grade biometric patches for everything from perioperative care to therapeutic assessment.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) will license the reference designs and serve as the device designer and manufacturer of record with the FDA.

The two companies also enter into a Healthcare Product License Agreement allowing Benchmark to license reference designs from the patches.

Clinical validation is underway with the patches slated for commercial availability in 2018.

Previously: Still waiting on Qualcomm-NXPI deal (Sept. 22)