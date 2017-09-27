Qualcomm, Benchmark announce biometric patches for 2018

|About: Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE)|By:, SA News Editor

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announces developing reference designs for cost-effective, connected, medical-grade biometric patches for everything from perioperative care to therapeutic assessment.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) will license the reference designs and serve as the device designer and manufacturer of record with the FDA. 

The two companies also enter into a Healthcare Product License Agreement allowing Benchmark to license reference designs from the patches. 

Clinical validation is underway with the patches slated for commercial availability in 2018.    

Previously: Still waiting on Qualcomm-NXPI deal (Sept. 22)