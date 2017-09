The last time this sort of goldilocks combination of perky asset prices and strong macro climate prevailed was in 2006, and that didn't end well, say Joachim Fels and Andrew Balls in Pimco's latest outlook.

They're not forecasting another imminent financial crisis, but it could be the time to focus on capital preservation and finding investments away from the current crowded trades.

ETFs: CFP, TY, AOR, GMOM, GTAA, GAA, GLTAX, GAL, RLY, MATH, DWAT, DWIN, GIVE, FCEF, PMPT, PSMB, QXMI, QXTR