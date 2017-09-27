Housing market stalls - NAR

"This summer’s terribly low supply levels have officially drained all of the housing market’s momentum over the past year," says the National Association of Realtors after its index of pending home sales dropped for the fifth time in six months. At 106.3, the gauge is at its weakest level since January 2016.

Also noting the effect of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the group trimmed its full-year sales forecast to 5.44M homes vs. 5.52M expected at the start of the year. 2016 sales were 5.45M.

NAR Chief Economist Larry Yun also takes note of the fast rise in home prices as having outpaced incomes.

Some good news: Any sales postponed thanks to the hurricanes will show up in 2018. The NAR sees home sales rising 6.9% next year.

