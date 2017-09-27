Winning retail sector picks from Credit Suisse

The Credit Suisse team covering retail is winnowing its list of Amazon-resistant sector picks.

Outperform ratings are maintained on Party City (PRTY +0.4% ), Floor & Decor (FND -3% ) and Michael's (MIK +2.5% ) on the firm's view that the brands can be controlled directly by management through private labels, instead of selling the products of other companies.

Credit Suisse also thinks that product or service differentiation is critical in the post-Amazon world. Best Buy (BBY +2.6% ) stands out in that regard.