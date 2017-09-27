SunPower cut to sell rating at Morgan Stanley regardless of trade ruling

SunPower (SPWR +2.3% ) is higher despite receiving a downgrade to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $6 price target at Morgan Stanley, which says it is cautious on the shares even without a negative trade ruling.

Stanley foresees overcapacity in the solar sector worsening through 2019, with module production capacity exceeding demand by ~35% in 2018-19 and likely leading to lower solar panel prices and thin margins.

SPWR also would be hurt by any penalties imposed by the U.S. government in the ongoing Section 201 trade case, Stanley says, as a majority of its revenues are generated in the U.S. and its panels are manufactured overseas.

Any tariffs imposed by Pres. Trump in the Section 201 case could cause SPWR's EBITDA to drop $80M-$100M in both 2018 and 2019, the firm says.