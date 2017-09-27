Cellectar's CLR 131 shows positive action at highest dose in early-stage multiple myeloma study

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB -8.8% ) reports new data from its ongoing Phase 1 study assessing lead candidate CLR 131 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The primary objective is to identify the highest tolerated dose, now at 31.25 mCi/m2 as determined by the Data Monitoring Committee.

In three evaluable patients in the highest dose cohort, two had stable disease and one experienced a partial response. All three were heavily pretreated, one with seven prior lines of therapy.

CEO Jim Caruso says, “The encouraging data from Cohort 4 including the partial response and the DMC’s determination that the 31.25 mCi/m2 of CLR 131 was safe is impressive in light of the highly advanced disease and heavily pretreated patients within the cohort. Given the preclinical and clinical data results we’ve seen to date, the company intends to advance the compound into a fifth cohort using a multi-dose regimen.”

CLR 131 is a phospholipid ether-drug conjugate that selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload to cancer cells.

Investors are behaving like they were expecting more, shares are down modestly higher volume.

