21Vianet divests two business units

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) announces divesting two units within its Managed Network Services business.

The company transferred 66.67% of its equity interest in 6 wholly-owned companies in the content delivery network services, hosted area network services, and route optimization businesses that add up to form the WiFire Entities.

The WiFire Entities bundle was sold to Yuanchuang Technology Development Co. for a “nominal consideration.”

21Vianet also transfers 2 shares of Sichuan Aipu Network to Aipu director and Co-CEO Jian Li or a nominal consideration