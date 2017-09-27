Tax plan details begin to leak out

via WSJ

The overhaul would slash the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%, and make the top rate for pass-through businesses (where income gets taxed on personal tax returns) 25%.

For personal taxes, the current 7-bracket structure would be slimmed to three or four (12%, 25%, 35%, with a possible fourth higher rate on the biggest earners). Lower income taxpayers would also get a break from a doubling in the standard deduction to $12K ($24K for married couples). Higher income folks can look forward to a repeal of the alternative minimum tax.

Also included is a repeal in the estate tax, and a one-time tax on repatriated overseas earnings.

Developing ...