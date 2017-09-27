Shell's Convent refinery in Louisiana shut by substation fire

Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A, RDS.B) 227K bbl/day Convent, La., refinery reportedly has been shut by a large fire that broke out last night in an electrical substation, which has left only the plant's boilers still operating.

The refinery was scheduled to begin a planned overhaul next week on its 45K bbl/day heavy oil hydrocracker which was expected to shut half the unit’s production for up to a month; it is not clear if the plant-wide shutdown will affect the timing of the work.

This is the third fire at the Convent refinery since August 2016, with both previous fire at the hydrocracker unit.