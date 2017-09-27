Air Transport Services announces details on convertible senior notes

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG +1.5% ) prices $225M in convertible senior notes due in 2024 at 1.125%.

The company says the conversion rate of the notes will initially be 31.3475 shares per $1K principal amount.

The sale of the notes is expected to close September 29.

Air Transport estimates that the proceeds from offering will be ~$204M. A portion of the funds are earmarked to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions, while remaining proceeds will go toward paying off outstanding borrowings and general corporate purposes.

Source: Press Release