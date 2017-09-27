Oxford loses bid to prevent Qiagen from selling QFT-Plus TB test before patent infringement trial, but likely to prevail in the case

A Massachusetts district court has denied Oxford Immunotec Global PLC's (OXFD) motion to enjoin Qiagen (QGEN -1% ) from promoting its QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus (QFT-Plus) test to new customers because it did not believe Oxford would suffer irreparable harm in the few months before the start of its patent infringement trial against Qiagen, Quest Diagnostics (DGX -0.8% ) and LabCorp (LH -0.2% ).

The court determined that Oxford was likely to prevail in the case and the infringing aspects of QFT-Plus would be permanently enjoined at that time.