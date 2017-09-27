Surging interest rates boost financials

The Dow and S&P 500 are about flat, but the XLF, KRE, and KBE are all ahead by 1% or more as the 10-year Treasury yield jumps six basis points to 2.30%.

The rise in interest rates comes as the August durable good report printed well ahead of expectations. The housing market, however, looks to be stalling based on the latest NAR report on pending home sales. Details of the GOP tax reform plan are also leaking out - including a big cut in corporate tax rates, a doubling in the standard deduction, and the elimination of the AMT. Congress will of course have its say.

