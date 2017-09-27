Tencent-backed restaurant company seeking over $3B in investments

Tencent-backed (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) group-buying and restaurant review company Meituan Dianping nears finalizing an over $3B investment round, according to Bloomberg sources.

The investment would give Meituan Dianping a $28B valuation and one of the most valuable startups above Space X and WeWork.

Investors include U.S. firm Capital Group.

Tencent’s backing of Meituan drove competitor Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) to sell its investment in the company and into backing a rival. The competition between these two forces drove Baidu out of the food delivery market.

The investment round should finale in the next few days.

Previously: Baidu sells food delivery unit for less than half its valuation (Aug. 24)