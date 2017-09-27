Lawsuit claims SCANA execs collected big bonuses even as project collapsed

A newly filed federal lawsuit alleges that SCANA (SCG -6.2% ) and partner Santee Cooper "actively concealed" or publicly minimized a substantial risk that the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project in South Carolina could fail, and says utility executives were earning big performance bonuses even as the project was falling apart.

The suit says SCG knew or should have known the company's bottom line would be enhanced regardless of whether the reactors actually were finished, and notes the "handsome bonuses" paid to top utility officials even as the project "veered toward abandonment."

The suit comes amid federal and state investigations into SCG's handling of the canceled project.