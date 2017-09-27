Amsterdam top choice of staff for new location for European Medicines Agency

Reuters reports that the staff of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Europe's equivalent of the U.S. FDA, ranks Amsterdam as the number one relocation choice based on a survey of 900 employees. The medical products regulator will have to move from London if Britain leaves the European Union. Barcelona and Vienna were runners-up.

The EMA warned that a move to the wrong city could result in the loss of up to 70% of headcount. A move to Amsterdam would still cause turnover, just not as much.

Milan, Copenhagen, Athens and Dublin all have their hands up to host the agency.

The European Commission will likely make a preliminary choice in October, followed by a final decision a month later.

