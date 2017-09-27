Canadian stocks higher, loonie lower as Poloz dials back hawkishness

It's been a steady stream of hawkish talk from the Bank of Canada over the past several weeks, including an unexpected rate hike earlier this month.

Governor Stephen Poloz dials that down a bit this morning, telling an audience there's no predetermined path for rates.

Poloz: "Monetary policy will be particularly data dependent in these circumstances and, as always, we could still be surprised in either direction."

The TSX has moved to a session high, up 0.3% , and the loonie to a session low, down 0.6% vs. the greenback.

ETFs: EWC, FXC, CNDA, EWCS, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC