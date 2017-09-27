Reuters: Chevron may miss target to close sale of Bangladesh gas fields

Chevron (CVX -0.2% ) may miss its mid-October target for closing the $2B sale of its natural gas assets in Bangladesh to a Chinese consortium, Reuters reports.

CVX agreed in April to sell its three Bangladesh gas fields as part of non-core asset disposals, but Bangladesh’s state oil and gas firm Petrobangla says it has the first right of refusal in the sale.

The government official remains undecided on backing a counterbid amid doubts whether the state-run company has the expertise to run the fields or the funds to make future investments; in the meantime, CVX "may need to decide then whether it wants to extend the deadline, or to reassess its strategy in Bangladesh,” according to the report, citing a Chinese source.