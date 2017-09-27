Microsoft Surface Pro LTE launching December 1?

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will launch its LTE-enabled Surface Pro on December 1, according to Ignite conference comments heard by Neowin.

Microsoft first announced the Surface Pro in May with the promise of a cellular version but no more updates.

The launch date could be revealed at the Future Decoded event in London starting October 31.

A UK retailer’s pre-order information suggested that the Surface Pro LTE will have an Intel Core i5 processor and two options: 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

