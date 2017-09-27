Fortescue CEO says looking to diversify into gold, copper, energy

Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF -0.7% ) is looking to diversify its business by investing in energy infrastructure and exploring for gold and base metals, CEO Neville Power tells Reuters.

Power says Fortescue is carrying out exploration work in Australia and South America focused on gold and metals such as copper, which "can provide strategic options for us for diversification and growth from a very low-cost base.”

Power also says the company still expects to sell its entire iron ore production of 170M metric tons to China this year, despite the government’s plans to cut steel output during winter in some key producing areas.