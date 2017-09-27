Gazprom eyes increased gas exports to Europe

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says it sees scope for increasing gas exports to Europe and Turkey in the long term due to gas production declines in the region.

"With domestic production in an ongoing slump, EU countries will need considerable amounts of additional imports, prompting suppliers, including Gazprom, to boost their exports to the region," the Russian firm says.

CEO Alexei Miller has said the company expects to export a record 190B cm of gas outside the bloc of former Soviet countries in 2017.