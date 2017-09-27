Nuance Communications invests in healthcare virtual assistant

Nuance Communications (NUAN +1.1% ) is rolling out a virtual assistant targeted at healthcare providers in the Dragon Medical Virtual Assistant.

Powered by artificial intelligence and based on the company's own virtual assistant platform, the offering is meant to build on a base of 500,000 clinicians already using Dragon Medical for documentation.

The goal is delivering conversational dialogues and pre-built capabilities to automate clinical workflows. The solution includes not only its existing voice-recognition technology but also a prototype smart speaker customized for healthcare provider settings, connected to the Dragon Medical Cloud.