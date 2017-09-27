Reuters: Private trades valuing Spotify around $16B ahead of IPO

Spotify's (Private:MUSIC) valuation is firming up around $16B according to private trades, Reuters reports, about $3B higher than last reported.

The word comes ahead of the music streamer's plans for an initial public offering (reportedly via direct listing) toward the end of this year, with listing coming in Q1 or Q2 of 2018.

For what it's worth, Reuters' anonymous sources suggest strong private demand and growing subscriptions point toward a possible $20B valuation when it goes public.

The $13B valuation Spotify was thought to have is about four times 2016 sales, but some are arguing it should be valued more like Netflix, at seven times expected 2017 sales (which brings you to $20B around listing time).

