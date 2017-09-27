Check-Cap files for CE Mark certification for C-Scan; shares ahead 7%

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Check-Cap (CHEK +7.3% ) has filed for CE Mark registration for ingestible colorectal cancer screening device C-Scan.

The data supporting the submission was generated in a study designed to assess C-Scan's ability to detect polyps. The results showed 44% sensitivity (correctly identifying true positives) and 89% specificity (correctly identifying true negatives) in 45 subjects.

Sensitivity strongly correlated with the percentage of the colon scanned, 100% when at least 70% of the colon was scanned and 78% when at least half the colon was scanned. Specificity was consistent throughout.

In a note, Maxim Group says it is "worried" that the 44% sensitivity is too low, but it can improve with better software. It expects the CE Mark to be issued.

Source: Bloomberg