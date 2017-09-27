Google confirms EU ad plans, reveals Pixel trade-in amounts, lowers 4K prices

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) confirms a Reuters report that the company will allow competitor bidding for its shopping ads to comply with EU antitrust regulations.

”Google Shopping will compete on equal terms and will operate as if it were a separate business participating in the auction in the same way as everyone else,” says spokesman Al Verney.

EU regulators have hired an auditor and marketing firm to help with the change but refrained from saying it outright approves of Google’s idea but rather plans to take a wait-and-see approach.

Pixel trade-ins: The Google Store adds trade-in values for the Pixel and Pixel XL ahead of the October 5 launch event.

Trade-in amounts, which can apply to a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, start at $150 to $350 for the Pixel 32GB and go up to the $162 to $410 range for the Pixel XL 128GB. The better the condition of the phone, the higher the amount.

Lower 4K prices: 9to5Google reports that the Google Play Movies store has quietly lowered the prices on some 4K movies to perhaps test competing with Apple TV 4K offering the same price on HD and 4K content.

