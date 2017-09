Shares of Michael Kors (KORS +2.7% ) are higher after a shot of confidence from Canaccord Genuity.

"We believe the turn KORS management is orchestrating will result in a multi-step P&L march upward that will manifest through both comps and gross margins over the next few years, such that core ex-CHOO EBIT margins could approach 19% from 16% this year," writes analyst Camilo Lyon.

Canaccord upgrades MK to Buy from Hold and sets a price target of $58. The 52-week high on Kors is $52.67.