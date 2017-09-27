Exxon adds 22K acres to Permian Basin portfolio

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.3% ) says it has added 22K acres in the Permian Basin since May through a series of undisclosed acquisitions and acreage trades, representing "important additions" to its established core positions in the Delaware and Midland Basins.

The new acreage adds to the company’s existing 6B boe Permian Basin resource base.

XOM says it currently operates 19 drilling rigs in the Permian Basin, with 14 rigs drilling horizontal wells in its 250K acres of the Midland Basin, and has four rigs drilling in its 130K acres of the Delaware Basin, where the company recently drilled its first 12.5K-ft. horizontal lateral length well.