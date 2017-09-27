Babcock & Wilcox report "structural steel issue" at renewable energy project

Babcock & Wilcox (BW -9.7% ) plunges as much as 29% after saying a subcontractor error on a U.K. renewable energy project could raise project costs by $10M-$15M.

BW says it has stopped work on the project while it studies ways to correct the structural steel mistake, and has halted two other U.K. projects with similar engineering designs, although it does not expect the redesign of those projects will be as expensive as fixing the error at the first project.

BW also says it is seeking to be reimbursed by a third party for some or possibly all extra costs on the three projects.