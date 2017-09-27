Bullard makes case for no more rate hikes

Calling himself the most dovish member of the FOMC, St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard naturally adds that he would oppose any more rate hikes.

The data he sees "calls into question" whether inflation is actually moving up to its 2% target.

"Low unemployment readings are probably not an indicator of meaningfully higher inflation over the forecast horizon ... Recent data indicate that U.S. real GDP growth remains consistent with the low-growth regime of recent years."

As for perky stock prices, "bubble is a strong word," says Bullard, noting "stretched" valuations are mainly among a small handful of tech stocks.