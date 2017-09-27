Tax plan could mean windfall for Berkshire - Barclays

There's a universe to cross between today's GOP tax reform proposal and what gets put into law, but Barclays' Jay Gelb takes a pen to the back of an envelope to see how Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) might fare.

Berkshire makes most of its money domestically, and is also sitting on $65B in unrealized gains in its stock portfolio. A cut in the corporate tax rate (20% from 35% has been proposed) could thus boost Berkshire's earnings power by 15%, and book value by $27B (from the current roughly $175B) thanks to a lower deferred tax liability.