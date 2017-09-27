SCANA, Santee Cooper to sell claims from Toshiba for failed nuclear project

SCANA (SCG -7.1% ) says it has sold the rights to its portion of a $2.17B settlement with Toshiba to Citibank; Santee Cooper, SCH's partner in the abandoned V.C. Summer nuclear reactor project is making a similar move.

Under the agreement, Citi will pay 91.5% of the settlement claim, then SCG will receive $1.19B for its 55% share and Santee Cooper will get $831M for its 45% share.

SCG says the move avoids the credit risk associated with receiving payments from Toshiba spread out over five years period and ensures the funds are available to mitigate costs of the abandoned project.