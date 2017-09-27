Recode: Uber ends unprofitable car lease business

Uber (Private:UBER) is ending its unprofitable car-leasing business Xchange, Recode confirms.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Xchange, which offered leases to drivers not able to get a lease from a traditional car dealer, was losing 18 times the $500 per car expected loss.

Uber wants to sell the Xchange business and its 40K cars in showrooms but hasn’t received any interest from potential buyers.

Xchange started two years ago and currently employs 500 people.

