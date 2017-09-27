Nightstar Therapeutics readies IPO

Nightstar Therapeutics (Pending:NITE) is set for its IPO of 5.36M American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at $13 - 15. Each ADS represents one ordinary share.

The London-based gene therapy company develops treatments for rare inherited retinal diseases that progress to blindness if untreated. Its lead candidate is Phase 3-stage NSR-REP1 for the treatment of choroideremia. Other pipeline candidates are Phase 1/2-stage NSR-RPGR for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa and preclinical-stage NSR-BEST1 for best vitelliform macular dystrophy.

2017 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Operating Expenses: 7.7 (+30.2%); Net Loss: (7.7) (-30.5%); Cash Burn: (5.7) (+3.4%).