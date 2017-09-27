Applied Materials provides three-year guidance; shares up 7.5%

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares are up 7.51% after the company reveals its three-year outlook during today’s 2017 Analyst Day.

The company targets non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $5.08 for FY20 based on a $45B wafer fab equipment market and an increased market share that would also drive up margins, R&D investments, and operating profit.

AMAT expects wafer fab equipment spending to total $90B for this year and 2018 combined. The spending comes from a need to up production capacity for NAND, DRAM, and silicon content for smartphones.

In the Services segment, AMAT expects to deliver a 15% CAGR for the next three years, reaching $4.5B in 2020.

The Display segment should deliver a 23% CAGR over the same period.

AMAT also announces a new $3B share repurchase program that adds to the $995M still remaining, as of Q3’s end, from the prior approved program.



