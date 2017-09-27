House asking social-media firms about Russian fracking ad buys

Alongside news that social media companies will be headed to Senate testimony over Russian attempts to influence the U.S. presidential election, a House committee is asking them for information with regard to efforts to influence opinion on fossil fuels.

The House Science and Technology Committee, chaired by Republican Lamar Smith, is asking Facebook (FB +2.3% ), Twitter (TWTR +2.3% ) and Alphabet (GOOG +2.6% , GOOGL +2.8% ) to hand over information about Russian entities that might have bought advertisements critical of hydraulic fracturing ("fracking") or advocating "so-called green initiatives."

"The committee is concerned that divisive social media and political messages conveyed through social media have negatively affected certain energy sectors, which can depress research and development in the fossil fuel sector and expanding potential for natural gas," Smith writes in a letter to the companies' CEOs.

The move is the latest in what may become a groundswell of scrutiny of the firms from both political parties, and potentially heavy new regulation.