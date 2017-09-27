Google readying a premium Google Home model?

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is working on a larger version of the Google Home with stereo speakers and improved sound quality, according to 9to5Google sources.

The device could be called Google Home Max and its audio focus would compete with Sonos speakers, Apple’s HomePod that launches in December, or Amazon’s newly announced Echo and Echo Plus.

A source said it was a “possibility” that the Max will debut at the October 4 launch event alongside the rumored Google Home Mini and Pixel devices.

Previously: Google will launch Pixel 2 on October 4 (Sept. 14)

Previously: Amazon surprise hardware event at 1:30 pm ET: Live updates (Sept. 27)